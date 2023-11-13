 Music Legend Elton John Credits Graham Taylor For Saving Him From Sinking Into Delusion, Says, 'Graham Cared About Me As A Person'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMusic Legend Elton John Credits Graham Taylor For Saving Him From Sinking Into Delusion, Says, 'Graham Cared About Me As A Person'

Music Legend Elton John Credits Graham Taylor For Saving Him From Sinking Into Delusion, Says, 'Graham Cared About Me As A Person'

The 76-year-old singer made the said confession in an extract from the book, 'Watford Forever: How Graham Taylor and Elton John Saved a Football Club, a Town and Each Other'

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
article-image

Music legend Elton John has credited late former England manager Graham Taylor for having "saved his life".

The 76-year-old singer admitted a foul-mouthed confrontation from the then-Watford boss, in which he warned the 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker his drinking and drug taking was "letting down" himself and the club shocked him into receiving help for his issues, reports Female First UK. An extract from new book 'Watford Forever: How Graham Taylor and Elton John Saved a Football Club, a Town and Each Other' published by The Sunday Times newspaper revealed Elton said: "I've no doubt that Graham saved my life. Without him, I would have been lost."

Read Also
BTS Has Most Loyal Fanbase Worldwide; Elton John, Lady Gaga And Taylor Swift Follow The List
article-image

As per Female First UK, on December 26, 1981, Elton -- who owned the club -- immediately poured himself a whisky when he and Graham arrived at the Vicarage Road stadium, and the next day, the manager arrived early for a board meeting in order to privately confront his boss. According to the book, Elton sat down and Graham -- who died of a heart attack in 2017 -- grabbed a bottle of brandy and slammed it on the table in front of him as he said: "That's what you have for breakfast, isn't it?." "What the f*** do you think you're doing? You're letting yourself down and you're letting the club down. If you ever turn up looking like this again, that's f****** it, as far as I'm concerned," he added. The 'Candle in the Wind' singer was "stunned and mortified" by Graham's remarks but knew he had to listen.

Read Also
Singer Elton John quits Twitter, says 'misinformation is used to divide our world'
article-image

Elton told the book's author John Preston: "It shook me to the core. It was one of those moments when all the delusions that I'd surrounded myself with, all the lies I'd told myself, fell away. I was just left there, stunned and mortified. I certainly wouldn't have taken it from anyone else; I would just have told them to f*** off. But because Graham came from outside my world, somehow that meant I couldn't ignore it". He further mentioned, "I may have been the king of my castle, but that was completely unimportant to him. Graham just cared about me as a person. About the fact that if I carried on the way I was going, then I was going to kill myself. That was what really shone through; behind his anger, I could see that he really loved me." Elton -- who took control of Watford in 1976 before selling it on in 1987 -- credits the intervention for kick-starting his recovery. "Something took root inside me that day which had quietly been growing all this time. It launched me on the road to recovery. Although there were plenty of false dawns along the way, lots of setbacks and broken promises, it gave me the kick-start I needed. In effect, Graham saved my life, I've never had the slightest doubt about that," he said. The 'Philadelphia Freedom' singer was determined to show he was worthy of Graham's respect. He said: "I would have done anything for that, literally anything."

Read Also
RIP Queen Elizabeth II: From Anushka Sharma to Elton John, celebs mourn the demise of UK's...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Actor Sakshi Trivedi Joins the Cast of Anupamaa on Star Plus

Actor Sakshi Trivedi Joins the Cast of Anupamaa on Star Plus

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal BREAKS Cup During Fight With Arun Mashettey, Gets Nominated As...

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal BREAKS Cup During Fight With Arun Mashettey, Gets Nominated As...

Sobhita Dhulipala Chills With Her Made In Heaven Character Namesake Baby Tara, This Diwali: PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala Chills With Her Made In Heaven Character Namesake Baby Tara, This Diwali: PHOTOS

Music Legend Elton John Credits Graham Taylor For Saving Him From Sinking Into Delusion, Says,...

Music Legend Elton John Credits Graham Taylor For Saving Him From Sinking Into Delusion, Says,...

Pippa Makers Issue Clarification Over Usage Of Kazi Nazrul Islam's Song In The Film, Say, 'Secured...

Pippa Makers Issue Clarification Over Usage Of Kazi Nazrul Islam's Song In The Film, Say, 'Secured...