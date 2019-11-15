Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani charged Rs 1600 for 3 eggs, Twitter says JNU student could afford rent for 15 years

Ahmedabad: After Bollywood actor Rahul Bose shared about his unexpected experience of paying Rs 442 for two bananas at a plush five-star hotel in Chandigarh in July this year, now music composer Shekhar Ravjiani seems to be in a similar situation.

Posting the bill on Twitter, Shekhar narrated that he was "exorbitantly" charged Rs 1672 for just three eggs at a 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency here on Thursday.

"Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal," tweeted Shekhar Ravjiani.