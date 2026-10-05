'Murders Are Occurring Every Day, Everyone Is Unsafe...': Congress Leader Nana Patole Backs Sanjay Dutt's 'Can't Find Peace In India' Remark | Video | X / ANI

Nagpur: Congress leader Nana Patole has backed actor Sanjay Dutt’s remarks about the lack of peace in India, saying that the actor’s concern about safety should not be dismissed.

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Dutt had made the comments during his appearance on actor Shekhar Suman’s show ‘Shekhar Tonite’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Speaking about the country and its people, Dutt said he could no longer feel the same “peace” in India and hoped that those days would return.

Reacting to the actor’s remarks, Patole told ANI that people, including those living in major cities, face safety concerns and said the government should take note when even celebrities receive threats.

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“Yes. Everyone is unsafe here. People are unsafe in a metropolitan city like India, where people from everywhere live. Murders are occurring here every day. So, it is natural that actors there would feel unsafe. They receive threats. What he said is not wrong. Govt of the state at Centre should understand that if even the celebrities are not safe, cognisance should be taken,” Patole said.

Dutt had earlier spoken about his wish for peace in the country while praising Indians for being “large-hearted” and hospitable. While talking to Shekhar Suman, actor Sanjay Dutt said, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon.”

The actor later clarified his remarks after they led to reactions on social media. In a post on X, Dutt said the conversation on the show was scripted and meant to be light-hearted.

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“I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous,” Dutt wrote.

The 'Munna Bhai' actor expressed dissapointment after his words were allegedly misinterpreted outside the "intended context" by him. He added, "The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context."

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