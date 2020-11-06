‘Munna Rap turned my life around,’ says music composer Anand Bhasker

Music composer Anand Bhaskar received rave reviews for his latest track, Munna Bhaiya Rap Song, from the recently released web series Mirzapur 2. Anand, who started with advertisements before beginning his journey in the music industry in 2015, says the viral song wasn’t initially planned.

“The makers of Mirzapur (Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh) were focusing more on situational songs. However, once Munna Rap finally came into being, it turned my life around. Not only is the web show the biggest project of my career, it also managed to give me a chance to compose in genres that were out of my comfort zone. I have a Sufi song titled Varoon, a Bhojpuri song titled Sajanwa Ki Gunwa and Saure Chali Ve, a Punjabi wedding song. These were the kind of compositions that I had never expected to have the talent for. But, the directors had faith in me,” he says.

Talking about his experience of working on Munna Rap, Anand further reiterates, “Once I got on board, the makers had come up with lyrics and I wanted to compose a song using them, but I could not. Then one day, I was exploring some tunes on sarangi on my laptop and managed to come up with a sounding hook for the song. I added some lines to the composition and sent it to Mihir. He loved it instantly and said it totally goes with the vibe of Munna Bhaiya. That’s how the song came into being. While the demo lyrics didn't work, Ginny Diwan (lyricist) was brought on board for it.”

For the unversed, the Munna Rap has now gone viral on social media and the track is a quirky description of the character played by Divyendu Sharma.

Anand is trained in different genres of music and his voice is rather unconventional. However, the composer feels the Indian commercial audience is mostly driven by what is marketed to them. “Tomorrow, if I get a song like any of those major commercial ones and that song becomes popular by doing justice to my voice and composition, I will automatically become popular. And I will be the next big thing,” he signs off.

Work wise, he also has Bombay Begums with Netflix, helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee and spearheaded by an all-woman cast.