FPJ Exclusive: Ali Fazal opens up about Mirzapur 2, Hollywood projects and more

What can the viewers expect from Mirzapur 2?



Ans. There is seriousness in this season along with the Mirzapur flavour. The comedy is also seeping in. It's interesting how they have opened it up this time. There are more characters that have tuned in and the show has sort of gone out of Mirzapur and back again. I think it might also head into a season 3.



How different will it be from season 1?



Ans. Munna has become very different as he doesn't have his brainy brother anymore. Only Golu and me are left. I was amazed to see in the direction it was heading while the shoot was going on. It's total paisa vasool and whatever you expect we have it all in this season.



As part of preparation for your character in season 2, you mentioned you did a lot of crayon artwork. Why?



Ans. It was for the mental preparation for Guddu's character. This time the preparations were less, and I had to maintain the size of my body so I had my little share of gyming, cerebral preparation was also there. And since we had done the first season, it was a little memory and it really did help.



Mirzapur 2 made headlines recently over boycott calls. What would you say to that?



Ans. I've never been able to clarify that and I'm so sad. But at that time it was the wrong usage of my words or wrong interpretation. At that time there were people, the youth of our country, they were outside. Things like this don't happen; we don't come together. Our country hasn't seen people come together reading the constitution of our nation together and in that little moment I had written the post.



You have been known to voice your opinions on matters of national interest and not all have been received well. How do you deal with the backlash?



Ans. With so much love that I'm receiving for the work there's no place for hate.



Death on the Nile is releasing this month, and you have signed on another Hollywood project. Will we see more of you in Hollywood?



Ans. There are some conversations going on as something is finalised it'll definitely come out.



7. Tell us a bit about Codename: Johnny Walker.



Ans. I'm playing the lead role in the film. Once pandemic eases I'll be flying to L.A. for the schedule. As of now I can't say much.



8. A lot of Bollywood stars are moving to OTT platforms. Do you think, somewhere the star power will push content to the side? Since web is known more for the content and not the stars?



Ans. Right now OTT is the biggest platform. Moreover, it's not just actor driven, but takes everybody from directors writers to technicians along. The quality too has taken a leap forward. From another part of the world we have access to amazing shows like Fleabag and Narcos. So we are only a button away from rejection or success.



9. What next in Bollywood? And any more web series in your kitty?



Ans. Tadka and Bhoot Police, as of now in Bollywood and Death On The Nile and Codename: Johnny Walker in Hollywood.