Munjya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma's Horror Film

Munjya is a horror comedy film starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma in the lead roles. It was theatrically released on June 7, 2024, and it was one of the biggest hits of the year. The film is now streaming on OTT.

When & Where to watch Munjya?

The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram and captioned, "Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur voh apni Munni ko dhoondne dauda chala aa gaya.. Saari munnis, please be aware!! Watch #Munjya now streaming!"

Story

The film revolves around a young man named Bittu who decides to visit his village with his girlfriend, Bela. However, things become different when he observes paranormal activities in the village and decides to discover the real truth. Bittu's life turns upside down when he learns a dark secret related to his family. What does Bittu do afterward? Will he be able to protect his love from Munjya?

Cast

The film's cast includes Abhay Verma as Bittu, Sharvari as Bela, Sathyaraj as Padri Elvis Karim Prabhakar, Mona Singh as Bittu's mother, Taranjot Singh as Diljit Singh Dhillon, Ayush Ulagadde as Munjy, Bhagyashree Limaye as Rukku, Richard Lovatt as Kuba and Shrikant Mohan Yadav as Jaggu, among others.

All about Munjya

The horror comedy film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and Niren Bhatt has done the screenplay of the film. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films. Saurabh Goswami has done the cinematography and Monisha R Baldawa has edited the film. Sachin Jigar and Justin Varghese has composed the music.