Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17: Fans In Mumbai's Dongri Burst Firecrackers, Celebrate With His Son; Videos Go Viral

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 victory is no less than a festival for his fans. Along with the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, Munawar also took home Rs 50 lakh and a swanky new car. Soon after Munawar was announced as the winner by host Salman Khan, social media platforms were flooded with pictures and videos of celebrations that took place in the rapper-comedian's native area, Dongri, in Mumbai.

Hundreds of his fan followers came together to celebrate one of the best moments of Munawar's life. One of the now-viral videos shows Munawar's fans celebrating with his son.

Fans are also seen chanting 'Munna, Munna' and bursting firecrackers in the area in the wee hours on Monday. Check out some of the videos here:

After winning the show, Munawar took to his official Instagram account to share a picture in which he is seen posing with Salman Khan as well as the trophy. Thanking the audience and his fans, he wrote, "Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta❤️ Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi 🏆❤️Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance ❤️Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya."

"Aakhir kar trophy Dongri aagayi," he added.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Munawar said, "I am feeling surreal! I am over the moon right now. I have worked hard for the past three months for this very moment, and when I have finally won the trophy, I am falling short of words to express my joy."

He also credited his fans for his victory. Munawar added, "I was just being my real self on the show and I did not do anything different to impress the audience. So I believe this victory is because of the genuine love of my fans, who thought I deserved the win. I have just stepped outside the Bigg Boss house after three months and it will take some time for me to process and absorb the sea of love coming my way."