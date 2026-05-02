Munawar Faruqui & Mehzabeen Coatwala Welcome Baby Girl Ahead Of 2nd Wedding Anniversary; Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni & Others Congratulate

Munawar Faruqui Welcomes Baby Girl With Mehzabeen Coatwala | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has become a father again, welcoming a baby girl with his wife and make-up artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. He confirmed the news on social media on Friday (May 1), sharing pictures of the mother and daughter while keeping their faces hidden. The announcement came as a surprise to fans, as the couple had kept their personal life, including the pregnancy, largely private.

Munawar Faruqui Welcomes Baby Girl With Mehzabeen Coatwala

Taking to his Instagram handle, Munawar shared photos from the hospital with his newborn and wife Mehzabeen. He wrote, "Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhmdulillah. Dua mai khas yaad rakhe!" The joyous news comes during a special month for the couple, who are set to celebrate their second wedding anniversary later this month after tying the knot in a secret ceremony in 2024.

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Celebrities React

The announcement quickly spread across social media, with warm wishes pouring in from Munawar Faruqui’s close friends from the entertainment industry. Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratulations bhai."Aly Goni wrote, "Allhamdulillah." Gauahar Khan commented, "Mabrook. Allah hifazat kare.” Ranveer Allahbadia said, “Badhaiiiii ho bhai."

Other celebrities including Mr Faisu, Mahhi Vij, Poonam Pandey, Digvijay Rathee and others also sent love to the new parents.

Munawar Faruqui is also father to a son, Mikael, from his previous marriage to Jasmine, while wife Mehzabeen Coatwala also has a daughter from her previous marriage.

Munawar tied the knot with Mehzabeen in a private nikkah ceremony on May 26, 2024, marking their second marriage. Reportedly, actress Hina Khan played cupid in Mehzabeen and Munawar's love story, helping bring the couple together.

Munawar's personal life was all over the news after his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan, entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant during his time in the house and made shocking revelations about him, claiming he cheated on her and dated multiple women.

She also shared that Munawar had cheated on his first wife, Jasmine, with his girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi. Ayesha further revealed that Munawar had accepted a marriage proposal while simultaneously two-timing her with Nazila.