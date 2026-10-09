Munawar Faruqui Refuses To Recreate His Tribute To Nana Patekar For Paps At Mumbai Event; Watch Video

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui refused to recreate his tribute to Nana Patekar for photographers after paying his respects to the late actor during an event in Mumbai on Thursday. When photojournalists asked him to place flowers by the actor's portrait again for a picture, Munawar made it clear that he would not repeat the gesture just for the cameras.

Nana Patekar, who died on October 8, was an inspiration to Munawar, who admired his acting and particularly loved his performance in the Marathi film Natsamrat.

Munawar Refuses To Recreate Tribute For Cameras

When photographers asked Munawar to repeat the moment, he responded, "Aapke shot ke liye wapas nahi karunga (I won't redo it for your shot)."

Speaking about Nana's death, Munawar expressed his sadness and said, "I feel very bad. Rest in peace."

He also spoke about the late actor's influence on him and his admiration for his work. Sharing his favourite Nana Patekar film, Munawar said, "My all-time favourite film of his is Natsamrat."

Nana Patekar’s Death And Funeral

Nana Patekar died after suffering severe chest pain. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, head of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes after he was brought to the hospital.

The actor was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune. Several film industry personalities, including Jackie Shroff, Pravin Tarde, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma, attended his last rites.

Political dignitaries were also present, including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, former Women's Commission chairperson Roopali Chakankar and politician Bhai Jagtap. Krantiveer director Mehul Kumar and writer Kiran were also among those who paid their last respects.

Nana had previously spoken about his wishes for his final rites. During a media interaction while promoting The Vaccine War, he revealed that he had kept 12 maunds of dry wood at his Pune farmhouse for his eventual cremation. The same farmhouse became the site of his last rites.

Nana Patekar was known for his performances in films across Hindi and Marathi cinema. His notable works include Ankush, Parinda, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Taxi No. 9211 and Welcome.