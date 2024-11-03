‘Mummy Toilet Saaf Karti Thi’: When Bharti Singh Recalled How Her Mother Raised Her After Her Father’s Demise

Bharti Singh, one of the most celebrated comedians on Indian television today, has also gone ahead to be the highest paid celebrity on Colors TV’s recently launched cooking reality show ‘Laughter Chef.’ It was reported that Bharti took home a whopping fees of 10-12 Lakh rupees per episode on the show.

However, life was not always a bed of roses for the popular comedian. In an earlier interview with a popular portal, the comedian recalled the tough times she faced growing up after the untimely death of her father. Bharti revealed that she and her family fell into the pit of poverty after her father’s death and her mother had to start working as a maid to raise Bharti and her siblings. Recalling the tough times, Bharti said, “Mummy doosron ke ghar kaam karti thi main baithi rehti thi. Toilet saaf karti thi. Phir wo sabzi bachi rehti thi to bolte the le jaana bach gayi hai. Unki baasi sabzi hamari fresh ho jaati thi. Hamara poora din bann jata tha.”

Bharti, who is now an extremely popular contestant and host, was spotted by Sudesh Lehri conducting auditions. He offered her her first play. She was then spotted by Kapil Sharma, who then asked her to audition for The Great Indian Laughter Champion. The popular comedian then went ahead to be the first runner up on the show.