 ‘Mummy Toilet Saaf Karti Thi’: When Bharti Singh Recalled How Her Mother Raised Her After Her Father’s Demise
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Mummy Toilet Saaf Karti Thi’: When Bharti Singh Recalled How Her Mother Raised Her After Her Father’s Demise

‘Mummy Toilet Saaf Karti Thi’: When Bharti Singh Recalled How Her Mother Raised Her After Her Father’s Demise

Bharti Singh, now a celebrated comedian on Indian television, once recalled her struggles with poverty growing up. The popular comedian revealed that her mother would work as a maid and clean toilets to raise her and her siblings.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
article-image

Bharti Singh, one of the most celebrated comedians on Indian television today, has also gone ahead to be the highest paid celebrity on Colors TV’s recently launched cooking reality show ‘Laughter Chef.’ It was reported that Bharti took home a whopping fees of 10-12 Lakh rupees per episode on the show.

Read Also
'They Are Saying Aayega Ki Nahi': Laughter Chef's Bharti Singh Reveals There Is No Confirmation On...
article-image

However, life was not always a bed of roses for the popular comedian. In an earlier interview with a popular portal, the comedian recalled the tough times she faced growing up after the untimely death of her father. Bharti revealed that she and her family fell into the pit of poverty after her father’s death and her mother had to start working as a maid to raise Bharti and her siblings. Recalling the tough times, Bharti said, “Mummy doosron ke ghar kaam karti thi main baithi rehti thi. Toilet saaf karti thi. Phir wo sabzi bachi rehti thi to bolte the le jaana bach gayi hai. Unki baasi sabzi hamari fresh ho jaati thi. Hamara poora din bann jata tha.”

Bharti, who is now an extremely popular contestant and host, was spotted by Sudesh Lehri conducting auditions. He offered her her first play. She was then spotted by Kapil Sharma, who then asked her to audition for The Great Indian Laughter Champion. The popular comedian then went ahead to be the first runner up on the show.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Stabbing Mother Over Property Dispute
Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Stabbing Mother Over Property Dispute
Shah Rukh Khan, Who Once Smoked 100 Cigarettes A Day, Finally Quits: 'Thought I Won't Feel So Breathless But...' (VIDEO)
Shah Rukh Khan, Who Once Smoked 100 Cigarettes A Day, Finally Quits: 'Thought I Won't Feel So Breathless But...' (VIDEO)
‘Mummy Toilet Saaf Karti Thi’: When Bharti Singh Recalled How Her Mother Raised Her After Her Father’s Demise
‘Mummy Toilet Saaf Karti Thi’: When Bharti Singh Recalled How Her Mother Raised Her After Her Father’s Demise
AIIMS INI-CET 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Check Details
AIIMS INI-CET 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Check Details
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba Surprises Fans At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Goes...

Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba Surprises Fans At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Goes...

Tom Holland Confesses He Googles Girlfriend Zendaya: 'More Of Bit Of Anxiety Thing To Make We Are...

Tom Holland Confesses He Googles Girlfriend Zendaya: 'More Of Bit Of Anxiety Thing To Make We Are...

Shah Rukh Khan, Who Once Smoked 100 Cigarettes A Day, Finally Quits: 'Thought I Won't Feel So...

Shah Rukh Khan, Who Once Smoked 100 Cigarettes A Day, Finally Quits: 'Thought I Won't Feel So...

‘Mummy Toilet Saaf Karti Thi’: When Bharti Singh Recalled How Her Mother Raised Her After Her...

‘Mummy Toilet Saaf Karti Thi’: When Bharti Singh Recalled How Her Mother Raised Her After Her...

'Would Ananya Or Janhvi Be Asked...' Sunil Grover Aka Dafli Criticised For Teasing Triptii Dimri...

'Would Ananya Or Janhvi Be Asked...' Sunil Grover Aka Dafli Criticised For Teasing Triptii Dimri...