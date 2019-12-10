Mumbai’s Beyonce: Malaika Arora can't contain her butt in these skimpy shorts

Malaika Arora is by far one of the fittest divas of Bollywood as of now. From nailing the most difficult yoga postures, to keeping it glamorous on the red carpet, the 46-year-old is aging in reverse. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl, who owns Diva Yoga, is spotted almost every day as she heads in, to start her workout routine. While we love her not so repetitive athleisure, the recent one is rather brow raising.
Malaika was clicked by the paparazzi who flock outside her yoga hub. Malaika wore a casual Reebok t-shirt with a pair of skimpy shorts that couldn’t contain her assets quite well.
Earlier while judging the reality show India’s Got Talent, Karan Johar would feature the diva in his ‘Toodles’ videos. In one of the clips Malaika said that she got a better booty than Beyonce after Karan complimented her for “crimped hair and a shiny dress” and asked, “Bit of a Beyonce hangover you think?”
The mother-of-one, who is often in news for her relationship status with actor Arjun Kapoor, also said that she doesn't care about trolls.
"Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty," she said.
"I mean you really gotta have a lot of issues with yourself to be doing just because you have a platform. And you're faceless so you think it’s your birth right. I look at it that way. I feel really bad for them," Malaika added.
Malaika will reportedly judge "India's Best Dancer" alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. The dance show will have a home grown format and will be produced by Frames, which has backed shows like "Dance India Dance 3", "DID L'il Masters 2" and "Nach Baliye 5". It is said to be the "toughest dance reality show" so far. Auditions are expected to begin next month.
In addition to the judges, who are coming together on the small screen for the first time, there will be 12 mentors. The show is expected to premiere in February 2020 on Sony Entertainment Television.
