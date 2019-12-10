Mumbai’s Beyonce: Malaika Arora can't contain her butt in these skimpy shorts

Malaika Arora is by far one of the fittest divas of Bollywood as of now. From nailing the most difficult yoga postures, to keeping it glamorous on the red carpet, the 46-year-old is aging in reverse. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl, who owns Diva Yoga, is spotted almost every day as she heads in, to start her workout routine. While we love her not so repetitive athleisure, the recent one is rather brow raising.

Malaika was clicked by the paparazzi who flock outside her yoga hub. Malaika wore a casual Reebok t-shirt with a pair of skimpy shorts that couldn’t contain her assets quite well.