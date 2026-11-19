Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan reportedly received a threat on Thursday, allegedly issued in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the threat was actually issued by Akhtar or by someone impersonating him.

The development came amid reports of similar threatening messages received by Bollywood actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

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Mumbai Police Probe Threat Issued In Zeeshan Akhtar's Name

According to reports, the latest threat to Saif Ali Khan was allegedly linked to Zeeshan Akhtar, who is wanted in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Police are examining the authenticity of the threat and attempting to identify the person responsible.

IIT Graduate Arrested Over Alleged AI-Generated Threats

The threats to Khan come days after similar threats were issued to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Khurrana reportedly received a threatening audio message from an individual claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The sender allegedly demanded several crores of rupees from the actor. Following the investigation, police reportedly arrested 30-year-old Vaibhav Mishra, an IIT graduate from Bengaluru.

Read Also Mumbai Police Arrest IT Engineer In Bengaluru For Threatening Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor

According to reports, Mishra allegedly used artificial intelligence to generate threatening audio messages while impersonating members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

However, investigators reportedly found no evidence linking Mishra to the gang. Police suspect that he used the gang's name to intimidate the actor and create the impression that the threats originated from an organised criminal network.

Tusshar Kapoor Also Received Threats

Similarly, Tusshar Kapoor also reportedly received an audio message from a person identifying himself as Harry Boxxer, an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang. The sender allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Kapoor.

The series of such reported threats has raised concerns about the safety of Bollywood personalities. Further investigation into the latest threat received by Saif Ali Khan is underway.