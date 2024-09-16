Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran Buys Duplex Apartment For ₹30 Crore In Bandra's Pali Hill

Popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has added a new feather to his cap with the purchase of a luxurious duplex apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill area in Bandra. The property, purchased for an impressive Rs 30.6 crore, was secured by Prithviraj Productions Private Limited, his production house. The actor, and his wife Supriya Menon, own another apartment in the same area which is worth nearly Rs 17 crore.

According to the documents reviewed by Square Yards, the luxury apartment is situated in Narain Terraces, a ready-to-move housing society which also offers 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments.

Prithviraj's duplex spans approximately 2,971 sq. ft., making it a perfect addition to his growing real estate portfolio. Along with the elegant living space, the property reportedly comes with four dedicated car parking spaces that cover 431 sq. ft.

The purchase was finalised in September 2024. The actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.84 crore as well as a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Bandra's Pali Hill is known for its lush greenery, upscale neighborhood, and premium real estate. It remains a sought-after location for Bollywood celebrities. In the last few months, actors like Ranveer Singh, Triptii Dimri, and Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have purchased properties in the area.

Prithviraj's new car

In June 2024, the actor purchased a brand new Porsche 911 GT3 worth Rs 3 crore. He has an impressive car collection.

On Instagram, Porsche India had posted a video which featured Prithviraj interacting with the representatives of the brand. He looked elated as he took the luxury car home.

According to several media reports, Prithviraj also owns a Lamborghini Urus SUV, Porsche Cayenne, Tata Safari, and Mini Cooper JCW.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj is busy with the shoot of L2:Empuraan. Besides acting in the film, he is also directing the film, which is a sequel of Lucifer. He was last seen in the Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.