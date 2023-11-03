Mumbai: Kamal Haasan's Daughter Akshara Buys ₹15.75 Crore Apartment In Khar

Actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika's daughter Akshara Haasan has reportedly purchased an apartment in a luxury project in Khar, Mumbai, for ₹15.75 crore. Akshara, who made her acting debut with the film Shamitabh in 2015, has been a part of several Hindi and Tamil films.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Akshara's new 2,354 sq feet apartment is located on the 13th floor of 15-storey Ekta Verve tower. As per the registered documents, the deal includes three car parking spaces.

Akshara's flat has a built-up area of 2,245 sq ft and an attached balcony. The 33-year-old actress paid a stamp duty of ₹94.50 lakh.

The tower reportedly consists of 3BHK, 4BHK and 5BHK apartments.

The actress lives in Mumbai with her mother. Kamal Haasan and Sarika filed for a divorce in 2002.

Akshara made her acting debut in the Bollywood film Shamitabh in 2015, where she starred alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Tamil film Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu.

Aside from acting, Akshara Haasan is known for her involvement in various social causes. She has been an advocate for women's rights and has spoken out on issues such as gender equality and mental health.

