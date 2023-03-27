 Mumbai: Danish Alfaaz, 32-year-old singer & TikTok star accused of rape; case filed at Oshiwara Police station
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Danish Alfaaz, 32-year-old singer & TikTok star accused of rape; case filed at Oshiwara Police station

Mumbai: Danish Alfaaz, 32-year-old singer & TikTok star accused of rape; case filed at Oshiwara Police station

He rose to fame with his first song in the movie 'The Journey of Karma' starring Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image

Popular social media star and singer Danish Alfaaz is facing serious allegations of rape and dowry harassment. An FIR has been lodged against him by his wife at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, accusing him of these crimes.

Mumbai Police has confirmed the registration of an FIR and revealed that the matter is being investigated

Read Also
Danish Pratap Sood on his CAT co-star, 'I didn't want Randeep Hooda to feel that I am lacking...
article-image

About Danish Alfaaz

Danish Alfaaz is a well-known personality on social media with over 21 lakh followers on Instagram. His videos are highly popular and receive thousands of likes and views. Danish is also an accomplished singer and has sung many Bollywood songs

According to media reports, Danish hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and was born on 18th March 1991. He rose to fame with his first song in the movie 'The Journey of Karma', which starred Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor.

Read Also
Danish student joins IIT Bombay to become a better engineer
article-image

Investigation in process

The allegations against Danish are serious and have sent shockwaves through his fan base. The investigation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen how the case will progress.

The accusations against Danish aren't proved yet. However, more details will be out soon as the cops are investigation the case and both Danish and his wife will go through a brief questioning.

Read Also
Salman Khan Threat Mail: Mumbai court sends accused to police custody till April 3
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Danish Alfaaz, 32-year-old singer & TikTok star accused of rape; case filed at Oshiwara...

Mumbai: Danish Alfaaz, 32-year-old singer & TikTok star accused of rape; case filed at Oshiwara...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay parity in industry, hesitation to play Shakuntala and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay parity in industry, hesitation to play Shakuntala and more

In Pics: Aryan Khan parties with Orry and other friends

In Pics: Aryan Khan parties with Orry and other friends

'The show must go on': Shabana Azmi on working with a broken wrist

'The show must go on': Shabana Azmi on working with a broken wrist

Game Changer: First look of new film featuring birthday boy Ram Charan is here and it looks smashing

Game Changer: First look of new film featuring birthday boy Ram Charan is here and it looks smashing