Mumbai Cyber Police Trace Marathi Actor Vikas Samudre After Facebook Post Sparks Self-Harm Concern | FB

Mumbai: A typographical error in a Facebook post by Marathi film actor Vikas Samudre, which appeared to indicate that he intended to take his own life, sent Mumbai Cyber Police into a frantic search on Friday night.

Samudre later clarified that he was safe and that the post was linked to a drama project.

Also Watch:

Police launch search

The post went viral, prompting calls from the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and other senior officers.

Read Also How Marathi Theatre Became A Legacy Of Innovation And Reinvention

The cyber lab, five cyber officers and control room personnel began tracing Samudre at 11.03 pm and reached him at 12.15 am.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/