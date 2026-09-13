 Mumbai Cyber Police Trace Marathi Actor Vikas Samudre After Facebook Post Sparks Self-Harm Concern
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Mumbai Cyber Police Trace Marathi Actor Vikas Samudre After Facebook Post Sparks Self-Harm Concern

A typographical error in Marathi actor Vikas Samudre’s Facebook post triggered a late-night response from Mumbai Cyber Police after it appeared to indicate self-harm intent. The post went viral, prompting senior police officials to intervene. Cyber officers traced Samudre within an hour and confirmed he was safe, with the actor clarifying it was linked to a drama project.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, September 13, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Mumbai Cyber Police Trace Marathi Actor Vikas Samudre After Facebook Post Sparks Self-Harm Concern
Mumbai Cyber Police Trace Marathi Actor Vikas Samudre After Facebook Post Sparks Self-Harm Concern | FB

Mumbai: A typographical error in a Facebook post by Marathi film actor Vikas Samudre, which appeared to indicate that he intended to take his own life, sent Mumbai Cyber Police into a frantic search on Friday night.

Samudre later clarified that he was safe and that the post was linked to a drama project.

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The post went viral, prompting calls from the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and other senior officers.

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The cyber lab, five cyber officers and control room personnel began tracing Samudre at 11.03 pm and reached him at 12.15 am.

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