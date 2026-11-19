Mumbai: Despite a Bombay High Court (HC) directive to re-upload actress Dia Mirza’s anti-firecracker awareness video on November 3, the BMC has yet to comply. The issue resurfaced at Thursday’s general body meeting, with Opposition parties questioning the civic administration’s failure to implement the court’s order. During a heated one-and-a-half-hour debate, the ruling BJP defended the administration, arguing that no one should dictate how people celebrate festivals such as Diwali.
Opposition Questions Removal Of Awareness Video
Raising a point of order, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) group leader Yashwant Killedar questioned why Mirza’s video alone was singled out and removed, despite the BMC having approached her and other celebrities for the awareness campaign.
He also demanded to know why it had not been re-uploaded despite the HC directive, saying citizens deserve an explanation. Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar questioned the selective focus on firecrackers, pointing out that noise pollution affects people across communities and religions. She said the larger concerns raised by other celebrities had been overshadowed by the controversy.
BJP Calls For Uniform Festival Restrictions
However, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar and BJP corporator Pravin Chheda argued that environmental restrictions should apply uniformly to all festivals, citing restrictions on DJs during Ganeshotsav and loud music during Navratri after 10 pm. The point of order was kept pending by Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, who was presiding over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Ritu Tawde.
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Controversy Over Video Removal Resurfaces
The controversy dates back to the BMC’s celebrity-backed campaign, launched following an HC directive amid concerns over rising air pollution, urging Mumbaikars to shun firecrackers and celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. However, Mirza’s video was taken down on November 1, within hours of BJP Mumbai president and MLA Ameet Satam publicly objecting to it in a post on X and tagging the civic body.
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