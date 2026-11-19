Mumbai BMC Yet To Restore Dia Mirza's Anti-Firecracker Video Despite Bombay HC Order, Opposition Questions Delay | File Pic

Mumbai: Despite a Bombay High Court (HC) directive to re-upload actress Dia Mirza’s anti-firecracker awareness video on November 3, the BMC has yet to comply. The issue resurfaced at Thursday’s general body meeting, with Opposition parties questioning the civic administration’s failure to implement the court’s order. During a heated one-and-a-half-hour debate, the ruling BJP defended the administration, arguing that no one should dictate how people celebrate festivals such as Diwali.

Opposition Questions Removal Of Awareness Video

Raising a point of order, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) group leader Yashwant Killedar questioned why Mirza’s video alone was singled out and removed, despite the BMC having approached her and other celebrities for the awareness campaign.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Actress Dia Mirza Diwali Video Row, Congress corporator Ashraf Azmi says, "Today in the Municipal Corporation house, we discussed this issue, and the discussion we had, we asked the question that the video Dia Mirza ji made on your saying, of 30–40 seconds, that video was made on your letter, you uploaded it on your, BMC uploaded it on its Twitter handle—and after that, what such thing, what such subject happened that you removed her video, and after that, the High Court, the High Court took suo motu cognizance, and after taking suo motu cognizance, they said that you upload it back..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026

He also demanded to know why it had not been re-uploaded despite the HC directive, saying citizens deserve an explanation. Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar questioned the selective focus on firecrackers, pointing out that noise pollution affects people across communities and religions. She said the larger concerns raised by other celebrities had been overshadowed by the controversy.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On Bombay HC directing BMC to re-upload Dia Mirza's Diwali firecracker awareness video, Mumbai BJP President Amit Satam says, "...We will certainly study the court's remarks and the context in which they were made. However, I would like to clarify that any objection raised against an individual is not based on their caste, creed, or religion. Rather, it is entirely based on that person’s alleged links to anti-India forces, anti-national elements, or the 'tukde-tukde' gang. Furthermore, the question is whether an individual harbors sympathy for elements attempting to incite chaos; therefore, any objection raised against a person is not rooted in religion, caste, or creed."On a question on whether there is a lack of coordination between BMC officials and the ruling BJP, he says, "Whether it is the BMC or any other institution, one must conduct thorough due diligence regarding anyone they associate with, seek help from, or reach out to for assistance. One should carry out proper checks and necessary inquiries about such individuals, and exercise utmost caution. If background checks are conducted diligently, such incidents can be avoided in the future." (03.11) — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026

BJP Calls For Uniform Festival Restrictions

However, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar and BJP corporator Pravin Chheda argued that environmental restrictions should apply uniformly to all festivals, citing restrictions on DJs during Ganeshotsav and loud music during Navratri after 10 pm. The point of order was kept pending by Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, who was presiding over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Ritu Tawde.

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Controversy Over Video Removal Resurfaces

The controversy dates back to the BMC’s celebrity-backed campaign, launched following an HC directive amid concerns over rising air pollution, urging Mumbaikars to shun firecrackers and celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. However, Mirza’s video was taken down on November 1, within hours of BJP Mumbai president and MLA Ameet Satam publicly objecting to it in a post on X and tagging the civic body.

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