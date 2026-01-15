Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Tamannaah Bhatia Arrives At Bandra Voting Booth With Parents; John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Salim Khan & Others Also Spotted- Watch VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia | FPJ/Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted exercising her voting rights for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday. She wasn’t alone at the polling booth, as she was accompanied by her parents while casting her vote.

Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram

Tamannaah shared a picture of her ink-marked finger on her Instagram story, captioning it, "Hope you showed up, Mumbai." The actress was seen wearing a mauve-pink suit set at the Bandra polling booth. She held her mother’s hand as they walked slowly.

Watch video here:

John Abraham was also seen holding his parents’ hands as they walked back after casting their votes. Wearing an all-black casual outfit, the actor then posed for the cameras, showing off the ink mark on his finger.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's children, Junaid Khan & Ira Khan, were seen arriving at the voting booth with their mother, Reena Dutta. Later, Kiran Rao was also seen arriving at the voting booth to cast her vote.

The celebs who were seen arriving so far are- Suniel Shetty, Salim Khan, Gulzar, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his family, and Hema Malini.

As Akshay Kumar arrived at the voting booth, a young girl approached him, seeking help for her father. Holding a paper in her hand, she said, "Sir, mere papa bhot bade karje mein hain (sic)." Akshay did not ignore her and kindly asked his security team to assist her, also instructing them to take her contact number for further help.

BMC Election 2026 Schedule: Polling Details

Polling for the BMC Elections 2026 began at 7:30 AM. Early voters included Akshay Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna, and Hema Malini. Polling will conclude at 5:30 PM on Thursday, January 15. 1,700 candidates are reportedly contesting in the civic election 2026. Out of these, 821 are men and 879 are women. The counting of votes cast will take place on Friday, January 16, 2026.