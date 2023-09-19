Mumbai: Actor Dev Anand's Juhu House Sold For ₹400 Crore, To Be Replaced By 22-Storeyed Tower

Veteran Bollywood actor Dev Anand had achieved several milestones in his life, and one of his most cherished possessions was his lavish residence located in the posh locality of Juhu in Mumbai. However, post the actor's demise, the property lay abandoned in the middle of the city, as his kids and wife moved out and got settled in different cities.

And now, looks like the family has finally decided to let go of the bungalow, instead of subjecting it to further negligence.

Dev Anand had built the house in Juhu in 1950, when the locality was not bustling with people, but instead, it was a secluded spot surrounded with greenery. The actor passed away in 2011, and since then, the house laid abandoned.

Dev Anand with his wife and kids |

Dev Anand's Juhu house sold

According to a report, Dev Anand's son has settled down in the US, while his wife Kalpana lives with their daughter Devina in Ooty.

The actor's bungalow has been sold to a real estate company for a staggering Rs 400 crore. Today, the place where the residence is located is one of the most prime areas of the city as it houses the abodes of several prominent industrialists and celebrities.

The report also stated that the bungalow will now be torn down and a brand new 22-storeyed building will be constructed in its place.

Dev Anand stayed in the Juhu residence for 40 long years with his wife and kids, however, post his demise, there was no one to live in it or look after it.

The family also sold some of their properties in Panvel owing to similar reasons.

About Dev Anand

Dev Anand was among the first of the superstars of Indian cinema. In his career spanning over six decades, the actor starred in more than 100 films.

In 2001, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, by the Government of India. In 2002, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the most prestigious one when it comes to cinema.

Not just a prolific actor, but Dev Anand was also a writer, director and producer. He was among the few who were a part of the transition of Indian cinema from a black and white frame to a coloured one.

Dev Anand left the entire nation mourning when he passed away on December 3, 2011, in London.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)