Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan Buys 6 Apartments In Borivali For ₹15.42 Crore

Abhishek Bachchan is best known for his films like Guru, Manmarziyaan, and Yuva. He has often kept his life private. According to recent reports, the actor has acquired six flats in Borivali, Mumbai.

Abhishek Buys 6 Apartments In Borivali

According to the Hindustan Times, Abhishek has bought six flats in Oberoi Realty's Oberoi Sky City project in Mumbai's Borivali district. According to the property registration paperwork obtained by Zapkey.com, these units are valued at a hefty Rs. 15.42 crore.

Reportedly, the actor acquired 4,894 sq ft of RERA carpet for ₹31,498 per sq ft. The six flats are placed on the 57th floor of a high-rise structure along the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East. The records also state that the six flats were registered on May 28, 2024, and that they come with 10 parking spaces.

Deets About The New Apartments

According to the reports, two of the six flats are 252 square feet, two are distributed across an area of approximately 1,100 square feet (carpet), and the remaining two measure 1094 square feet.

Abhishek has previously invested in Oberoi Realty buildings. In 2021, he sold a flat in Mumbai's Oberoi 360 West building for ₹45.75 crore through Oberoi Realty in Worli. He acquired the condo in 2014 for about ₹41 crore.

Abhishek's Upcoming Work

On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's untitle film, with Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It is all set to hit the theaters later this year on November 15, 2024.

Additionally, he also has Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5, opposite Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and more. It will be released next year in 2025.