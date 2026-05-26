'Multiple Fully Grown Men Were Blocking...': Zayn Malik Hits Back At Tabloid Over Claim He Lashed Out At Fans Outside Manchester Hotel

Zayn Malik denies yelling at fans after viral video | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Zayn Malik, who was recently in Manchester for his concert at the AO Arena as part of his The Konnakol Tour, was mobbed by fans while leaving his hotel in the UK city, making it difficult for him to get into his car and leaving him visibly frustrated as he yelled, “Get the f*** out of the way!” After TMZ reported that Zayn had lashed out at fans, the singer issued a clarification denying the claim and criticised the article as inaccurate.

Zayn Malik Denies Yelling At Fans After Viral Video

Commenting on TMZ's Instagram video, Zayn wrote, "@tmz_tv Let’s just get the facts straight - the fans were and always are respectful and amazing - the issue was the multiple fully grown men that were blocking the doors of the hotel and the car for 10 minutes not letting us or security out - they are not fans they are stalkers that show up where ever someone they want to meet is and do the same thing to everyone to try to get content. It is not safe and not okay and they ruin it for the real fans."

Check out the video:

BOTOU O PAU NA MESA! Zayn defendeu os fãs em recente publicação do TMZ:



"Vamos esclarecer os fatos: os fãs são e sempre foram respeitosos e incríveis. O problema foi a grande quantidade de homens adultos bloqueando as portas do hotel e do carro por 10 minutos, não deixando nós… pic.twitter.com/jKlp1Eok1k — Zayn Squad Brasil 🌪️ (@ZaynSquadBrasil) May 26, 2026

Zayn Malik Hospitalised

Earlier, Zayn had cancelled his US solo tour and two UK arena shows after it emerged he had been admitted to hospital. Malik did not reveal a diagnosis or reason for his hospitalisation.

The singer shared a photo from a hospital bed to his Instagram Stories on April 17 and wrote, “To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always - been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering, Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding."

The Pillowtalk singer went on to thank his “incredible” hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, cardiologists and more.

For those unversed, Zayn's The KONNAKOL Tour kicked off on May 23. He is set to perform eight more shows across the UK, Mexico, and South America.