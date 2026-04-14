Zayn Malik Reveals Love For Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na: 'I'm Always Watching Indian Films'

Zayn Malik Calls Indian Music ‘From the Soul’, Praises SRK | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Zayn Malik, who is currently promoting his South Indian–inspired album Konnakol, opened up about his love for Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and Indian music, calling it 'from the soul.' Zayn said that Indian and Bollywood references often find their way into his life, adding, "I’m always watching Indian films."

Zayn Malik On His Love For Indian Music

Speaking to Elle India, Zayn also shared that he has a soft spot for Shah Rukh Khan’s film Main Hoon Na, which he says he would love to be a part of. Zayn further said he is constantly listening to Indian music, calling it some of the best soundscapes in the world. He added that, while he knows he may be biased due to his partial Indian heritage, he finds the meticulousness in the instrumentation “ridiculous, so complex,” which deeply fascinates him.

Further, when asked what draws him in, Zayn said that what he really loves about Indian music is its emotional depth, adding that it feels like it comes 'from the soul.' He explained that music in India often works like a mantra, something people use to get through difficult situations or experiences they may not be enjoying, helping them process emotions and move forward.

"It’s uplifting, it’s positive, it’s about the possibility of love… the idea that when you fall in love, it’s going to be a fairytale. It doesn’t quite work like that in reality, but the idea is nice," added Zayn.

'I Had Plans To Come To India Last Year'

Zayn shared that he has never been to India in his entire life and had planned to visit in 2025, but work commitments got in the way.

However, he added that the desire to travel still feels very sincere, saying he wants to go back to the “motherland” and experience the country firsthand, even describing his wish to feel the earth and dirt under his feet.