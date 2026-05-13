'Mujhe Bhi Bataiye Wo Kon Sa Injection...': Parag Tyagi Breaks Silence On Shefali Jariwala's Sudden Death, Debunks Viral Claims

Parag Tyagi Breaks Silence On Shefali Jariwala's Sudden Death |

Television actor Parag Tyagi was married to “Kaanta Laga” actress and model Shefali Jariwala. Opening up after her passing, Parag said he has now come to terms with her death and denied rumours that she died due to injections.

Refuting claims, Parag said, "Ham log sab kuch khate hain." Speaking to Filmygyan, he shared that they ate all kinds of food and even had Chinese a day before Shefali passed away. He further added, "Hame jarurat hi kya hai bhookhe rehne ki." Talking about Shefali, he said, "She is the fittest at this point of time in her pure life span mein. Bhookhe rehne se muh aapka murjha jata hai (Your face becomes dull when you stay hungry)."

He also dismissed rumours about injections for fairness or youth, questioning, "Unko aur gore hone ki kya jarurat thi?" and added, "Please mujhe bhi bataiye wo kon sa injection hota hai jo young rakhta hai. Agar aaj aisa hota to Ratan Tata ji bhi jinda hote."

Parag said Shefali’s death was destined and that he has found peace with it, adding that while their physical time together was limited, their souls will always remain connected. He urged people to stop spreading rumours, saying, "Doston mat kro na yar."

In an interview with IANS, Parag also spoke about how their fur baby, Simba, became an emotional support for him during the difficult time. The actor said, "His physical presence and touch definitely matter emotionally." However, he added that he never viewed Simba simply as a source of healing.

Shefali Jariwala passed away suddenly on June 27, 2025, in Mumbai. As per reports from the Times of India, the 'Kaanta Laga' actress suffered a cardiac arrest. Even though no chronic or major illness was reported, Shefali had epilepsy during her teenage years. She experienced her first seizure around the age of 15. She has spoken in earlier interviews about undergoing long-term treatment for it and managing the condition with medication and lifestyle changes like yoga and fitness.