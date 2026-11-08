Mugdha Godse Urges People To Go Vocal For Local This Diwali, Support Indian Artisans And Small Businesses - FPJ Exclusive

With Diwali just around the corner, preparations for the festival of lights have begun across the country. From decorating homes and preparing sweets to shopping for festive essentials, people are gearing up to celebrate the occasion. Amid the festivities, actress Mugdha Godse has urged everyone to support Indian artisans and small businesses by embracing the 'Vocal for Local' movement.

Standing by the Made in India initiative promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the actress believes that buying locally made products can help preserve Indian art and culture while providing financial support to craftsmen and their families.

Speaking about the importance of supporting local talent, Mugdha told The Free Press Journal, “There is a lot of talent in our country. Look at the local craftsmen, handloom artists, diya makers, home-cooked snacks, handmade decorative artists… They have art that is outstanding, durable and affordable when compared to the similar imported products. Diwali is meant to make everyone happy, and these small wage artists have very selected days in the year when they can actually earn something, so how about we support their families by buying from them."

She added, "Moreover the protests that went through in the past few months have really affected many small scale businesses and local artists. I feel that buying from them not only helps us promote Indian culture and art but also the emotion with which they make these products lit up our festivities."

The actress also highlighted how purchasing handmade and locally produced goods can make the festival more meaningful. She believes that the effort and emotion that artisans put into creating their products add a special touch to Diwali celebrations.

Extending her festive wishes, Mugdha said, “I wish everyone a very Happy Diwali filled with happiness, joy, prosperity, good health and blessed time with loved ones. Spread happiness around and try bringing a smile to someone's face."