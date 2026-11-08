'Diwali Is More Than Just Burning Crackers': Isha Koppikar Urges People To Celebrate Responsibly - FPJ Exclusive

For actress Isha Koppikar, Diwali has always been about family, traditions and creating beautiful memories. The festival holds a special place in her heart, taking her back to the days when celebrations lasted for more than a week and involved preparing sweets, decorating the house and performing rituals with her family.

Looking back at her childhood, the actress recalls how she and her brother would actively participate in the festive preparations alongside their mother. From cleaning the house and making sweets to packing gifts, every little activity made the occasion special.

Sharing her fond memories, Isha told The Free Press Journal, “Diwali was one of the best days for us. We used to celebrate for over a week. Me and my brother used to help our mother in preparing sweets, cleaning our house and also packing gifts. We used to sit and perform pujas with our parents, and my mother used to tell us different stories about Diwali. So when such values and positive thoughts are imbibed in children from a very young age helps shape their life thereafter. It makes them aware and better individuals.”

However, the actress feels that the way people celebrate Diwali has changed considerably over the years. While family gatherings, sharing homemade sweets and following traditions were once at the heart of the festival, she believes that the focus has shifted towards bursting expensive and loud firecrackers.

Expressing concern over this change, Isha stated that Diwali should not be reduced to a competition over who can burst the biggest crackers. She also points out the importance of being considerate towards the environment and animals while celebrating.

“Diwali today has lost its significance how it used to be back in the days. Diwali is more than just burning crackers. It is spending time with loved ones, cooking sweets and distributing them in neighborhoods and amongst friends. Today, the latter part has subdued and who burns the biggest crackers has become the trend. Even we burnt them when we were kids but there has to be a caution about the environment too. We can’t want to celebrate a festival and at the same time go on disrupting the environment and voiceless animals. Festivals are supposed to be a celebration for everyone,” expresses the Don actress.

As for her celebrations this year, Isha is keeping things simple and plans to spend quality time with her loved ones. Rather than elaborate festivities, the actress is looking forward to enjoying the occasion through prayers, food and togetherness.

Sharing her plans, she concludes, “This year we have some small get-together planned with family and friends. Praying, eating, and making memories.”