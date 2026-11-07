Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Says She Prefers Diyas Over Loud Crackers During Diwali: 'Why Should It Become A Festival Of Noise?' - FPJ EXCLUSIVE

Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly |

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly loves going to local markets “to buy kandeels, diyas and rangoli colours. In fact, going to Mahim’s Kandeel Galli for lantern shopping has become a tradition for me,” she tells us. In an exclusive tête-à-tête with The Free Press Journal, the actress spills the beans on her Diwali plans this year, her favourite sweet treats and more. Excerpts:

What are your Diwali plans this year?

Diwali is one festival where I genuinely enjoy following all the little traditions. I also love making rangoli and decorating the house. Of course, work permitting, I would want to spend as much time as possible with my family, do our Lakshmi puja and enjoy a meal together. For me, Diwali doesn’t need elaborate plans. It is these familiar rituals that make it special.

What’s the best part about Diwali?

For me, it is the feeling of being connected to your roots. There is so much that goes into preparing for Diwali; the shopping, the cleaning, the decorations, the food, the puja and every little ritual has a memory attached to it. I also love that it brings people together. And I feel festivals are a wonderful opportunity to pass on traditions to the next generation. I want my son (Rudransh) to grow up understanding not just how we celebrate Diwali, but why these traditions are meaningful to us.

Could you tell us about your most memorable Diwali?

One of my most precious Diwali memories is Rudransh’s first Diwali. Experiencing the festival through your child’s eyes gives it an entirely different meaning. You become even more conscious of the little traditions you want to pass on to them. Having said that, some of my fondest memories are from my own childhood; watching my mother make farali, drawing rangolis and sneaking into the kitchen to eat the karanjis and shankarpada before they were even served! Those are the little moments that stay with you.

This festival is known for delicious sweets and treats. What’s your favourite mithai?

I am a complete foodie and I have a very special weakness for mithai! I love traditional Indian sweets, and Diwali is definitely a time when I indulge. Some of my fondest festive food memories are actually of my mother preparing sweets and farali at home. The smell of freshly made karanji, shankarpada and besan laddoos is something I associate so strongly with Diwali. I think food tastes even better when it comes with memories and a little nostalgia.

Do you burst crackers? If yes, which ones are your go-to?

I have actually never been a fan of loud crackers, even as a child. I have always felt that Diwali is a festival of lights, so why should it become a festival of noise? We often forget how frightening the sound can be for animals and birds, and how difficult it can be for elderly people or those who are unwell. As someone who cares deeply about animals, I feel we have to be more mindful of them. I would much rather light diyas, make rangoli and enjoy the beauty of the festival without adding to the noise and pollution.

A special Diwali message for your fans…

My wish this Diwali is that we don’t restrict the idea of spreading light to just decorating our homes. Let us also bring happiness into someone else’s home. If you can, support a local artisan when you shop for your festive decorations, share what you have with someone who may not be as fortunate, and remember the animals and birds around us while celebrating. I have always believed that festivals are as much about compassion as they are about celebration. Wishing everyone a very happy, safe and beautiful Diwali. May there be light, love and good health in every home.