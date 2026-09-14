'Much Bigger In Scale Than Dhurandhar': Ram Gopal Varma Shares Details About His Movie With Mohit Suri

Ram Gopal Varma Shares Details About His Movie With Mohit Suri | X / YouTube

On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma announced that he is teaming up with Mohit Suri for a film. The untitled movie is written by RGV, and he will also be co-producing it. Meanwhile, Mohit will direct it. Now, on Monday, the filmmaker took to X to share some more details about the movie. He revealed that it will be set in the times when Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Rajan had split because of a man named Sautya. He also wrote that the scale of the film will be bigger than Dhurandhar.

Dawood-Chota Rajan Split Backdrop

RGV tweeted, "The story is set in the times of the Dawood ibrahim , Chota Rajan split , due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings which further led to some key events of the aftermath of the 93 serial blasts (sic)."

With regard to the film I am co producing, with @Mohit11481 directing .. yes , I wrote the script but he upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension ..

The story is set in the times of the Dawood ibrahim , Chota Rajan split , due to a man called Sautya and how the… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 14, 2026

He further wrote that for a story like this, the Saiyaara director brought in a tremendous flair. The Rangeela director wrote, "For a story with this kind of a backdrop Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of 'from the heart characters , superlative emotional music and never before thought of ultra realistic action' (sic)."

The veteran filmmaker wrote that even though he is not comparing himself and Mohit with Hollywood filmmakers, he always wondered how it would be if Francis Ford Coppola directed Jaws or Steven Spielberg directed Godfather.

Me and #Saiyaara ‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/igz96f45tR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 13, 2026

Bigger Than Dhurandhar

He ended the tweet by writing, "I believe that Mohit’s film will be much larger in scale than DHURANDHAR , and much more rooted than SATYA in its heart (sic)."

Well, the storyline of RGV and Mohit's film surely sounds very intriguing. But it will be interesting to see which actors will be roped in for the movie.