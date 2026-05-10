MTV Splitsvilla X6 Finale Introduces Fan Voting Twist, Audience To Help Decide Winners

The makers of MTV Splitsvilla X6 are preparing for a high-voltage grand finale, but this season’s ending comes with a major surprise for viewers. For the first time in the history of the reality show, fans will get the opportunity to directly influence the result through a new voting feature called “Pyaar Ka Power.”

The latest twist marks a shift in the show’s format, as audience participation will now play a crucial role in deciding the winning couple. While the finale result will still depend on several factors, fan votes are expected to become an important element in the final decision-making process.

Over the course of the season, the show has witnessed massive engagement from viewers across social media platforms, podcasts, and digital content. Fans have followed contestants’ journeys, analysed relationships, debated strategies, and reacted to every twist inside the villa.

Acknowledging this strong connection with audiences, the makers have now decided to hand over part of the power to viewers themselves. The introduction of “Pyaar Ka Power” is being positioned as a celebration of the fans who remained invested in the contestants and their relationships throughout the season.

As the finale approaches, emotions inside the villa are running high. Contestants are reportedly leaving no stone unturned to secure a place in the final round. From strategic alliances to carefully planned moves, every interaction has now become part of a bigger game plan.

The competition has also intensified in recent episodes. Several long-standing friendships and romantic connections are facing pressure as contestants focus on survival and strategy. At the same time, new equations are being formed, with some participants allegedly building bonds purely for tactical reasons ahead of the finale.

With trust rapidly breaking down inside the villa, even the smallest mistake could impact a contestant’s journey. The atmosphere has now transformed into a high-stakes battle where only the smartest and most adaptable players are expected to reach the finish line.

The grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla X6 is expected to blend romance, drama, competition, and audience participation on a larger scale than ever before, making this one of the show’s most unpredictable endings yet.

The finale episode will air on May 16.