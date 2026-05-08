Splitsvilla 16: Who Is Niharika Tiwari's Rumoured BF Parikshit? Hunt For Mystery Man Begins After Diksha Pawar's Explosive Claim

Splitsvilla 16: Who Is Niharika Tiwari's Rumoured BF Parikshit? |

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Diksha Pawar recently dropped a bombshell about fellow contestant Niharika Tiwari. Diksha revealed that Deeptanshu Saini allegedly told her that Niharika has a boyfriend outside the show and that his name is Parikshit. Soon after, netizens began searching for the mystery man online. Interestingly, fans noticed a person named Parikshit Nijai in Niharika’s Instagram following list. This sparked speculation online, is Parikshit Niharika’s real boyfriend? And is she faking her relationship with Sorab Bedi on Splitsvilla 16?

Several questions surfaced on social media following Diksha’s explosive claims. A user shared Diksha’s video on a Reddit thread titled, "DIKSHA EXPOSING DEEPTANSHU AND NIHARIKA." As Diksha claimed that Niharika’s alleged boyfriend’s name is Parikshit, another user commented, "Nijai_parikshit followed by Niharika." Reacting to the controversy, an upset fan wrote, "Atp I feel like both makers and contestants played with the audience. 90% of the contestants had someone outside, its no longer a reality tv show, its a daily soap where everyone is acting."

Who Is Parikshit Nijai?

Parikshit Nijai describes himself as a digital creator on Instagram. According to his bio, "I make crispy videos." He reportedly creates and edits videos professionally. However, not much is known about his personal life, including where he is from or where he currently lives.

That said, there is no confirmation or proof that Parikshit is actually Niharika’s boyfriend. However, fans pointed out that both seemingly shared beach photos and videos around the same time. Niharika visited Sri Lanka and uploaded several beach photos and videos starting from April 1. Meanwhile, Parikshit shared a video from Sri Lanka on March 10, leading many fans to speculate that the two may have travelled together but posted their content at different times.

Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Niharika nor Parikshit has ever posted pictures together or publicly addressed rumours about their alleged relationship on social media. Fans are now waiting to see if either of them responds to the controversy.