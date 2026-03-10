MTV Splitsvilla 16's Anisha Shinde To Be In Bigg Boss Marathi? Model Teases Her Next Move

MTV Splitsvilla 16's Anisha Shinde To Be In Bigg Boss Marathi? |

After her elimination from MTV Splitsvilla 16, Anisha Shinde is winning hearts with her growing fanbase. At the same time, she’s facing criticism for kissing Gullu (aka Kushal Tanwar) and exposing Chakshdeep Singh, stirring up plenty of drama. With her rising popularity as a model and social media personality, could Anisha be the next big name on Bigg Boss Marathi? Hints suggest she might just be making her debut soon.

After exiting MTV Splitsvilla 16, Anisha started an "Ask me a question" session on her Instagram story. A fan asked, "Next show or project?" To this, Anisha posted a selfie with crossed fingers, captioned, "Marathi Bigg Boss." Does this mean she is already hinting at joining Bigg Boss Marathi’s upcoming season?

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Anisha confessed that if she gets a chance to be in Bigg Boss, she would definitely go for it. She added, "I'm manifesting for Marathi Bigg Boss. I want to do it because I'm a Maharashtrian."

However, Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is still ongoing, so the selection of cast members for Bigg Boss Marathi 7 might take some time. Fans will have to wait to see whether the makers consider Splitsvilla’s Anisha for the next season.

Since Splitsvilla was Anisha's first reality TV show, she learned a lot from the experience. She admitted being too real on the show, despite advice from experienced reality TV stars that one does not need to say everything that comes to mind. She also regretted doing most of the talking off-camera. Anisha confessed that producers often asked them to wait for the camera to turn on before speaking, but she couldn’t wait. Now, she seems to have understood the workings of a reality TV show and hopes to perform better next time.

Splitsvilla 16's new episodes air three days a week- Friday, Saturday and Sunday on MTV India and is also available to stream on Jio Hotstar.