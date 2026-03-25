MTV Splitsvilla 16: Was Anuska Ghosh Sued By Miss Universe India? Odisha-Based Model Challenges Akanksha Choudhary To Provide Proof

MTV Splitsvilla 16: Was Anuska Ghosh Sued By Miss Universe India? |

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Anuska Ghosh recently went LIVE, where she called out Akanksha Choudhary for allegedly spreading false claims about her father creating a scene at the Miss Universe India finale. Responding to the accusations made by Akanksha on Splitsvilla 16, Anuska even invited her father to join the LIVE session. He addressed the issue directly, urging Akanksha not to spread misinformation and to avoid dragging parents into their personal conflicts.

Anuska said, "(Akanksha) Ye bhi bola hai ki mere papa ne badtameezi ki finale me Miss Universe India mein." In response, her father stated that he considers Akanksha like his own daughter and requested her not to make untrue statements about someone’s parents. He further added, "Agar tumhare pas koi proof hai to social media pe dalo."

Anuska then directly questioned Akanksha, asking, "Kya kiya mere papa ne aisa finale mein?" She also mentioned that she plans to clarify the matter by speaking directly with the Miss Universe India owner.

Both Anuska and Akanksha were contestants in the Miss Universe India 2025 pageant. Anuska represented Odisha and is the winner of Miss Universe Odisha 2025. She is also a well-known model and holds the title of Miss India Khadi 2021.

On the other hand, Akanksha was among the finalists of Miss Universe India 2025 but did not win the title. She later became the runner-up of Miss Rajasthan 2023 and previously won Miss India Elite 2016.

As per Reality Scoop, Anuska was sued by Miss Universe India. As per the reports, she allegedly got sued because of talking "rubbish." However, the reports are not confirmed by any official source.

After the clips of Anuska's live session went viral, she started getting hate for allegedly using Akanksha's name for fame. Addressing the same on her Instagram story, Anuska wrote, "PR Started! Just 1 think I didn't speak earlier because I got to know it from the second person just 2 days back and both of them can't say the same to same thing right?" Anuska then showed how all the accounts that are posting hate comments are new and probably fake.