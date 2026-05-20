'MTV I Deserve A Raise': Uorfi Javed Reacts After Her Party Becomes 'True Mischief Maker' In Splitsvilla 16 Finale

Uorfi Javed Reacts After Her Party Becomes 'True Mischief Maker' In Splitsvilla 16 Finale |

Splitsvilla 16 was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about seasons of the reality show in recent years. During the finale, when the finalists were brought into the witness box to answer allegations made against them, several contestants repeatedly mentioned Uorfi’s party while discussing the drama and fallout that unfolded off-camera. Reacting to all the buzz surrounding her party, Uorfi Javed shared a hilarious post on Instagram, joking that she now “deserve a raise” from MTV.

Uorfi uploaded a picture of herself with one hand on her head and her eyes closed. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Splitsvilla se zyada meri party famous ho gayi! Uorfi's party!" She further called herself the “true mischief maker” and added, "Even my parties create so many mischiefs!" Wrapping up the post on a funny note, she tagged the channel and wrote, "MTV I deserve a raise."

Uorfi Javed’s Splitsvilla 16 bash became one of the most talked-about reality TV gatherings, especially because of the tension and awkward moments involving contestants Yogesh Sharma, Akanksha Choudhary and Ruru Thakur. The trio, who were at the centre of one of the season’s messiest relationship dramas, grabbed attention after fans noticed their uncomfortable interactions and social media behaviour during and after the party. While Yogesh and Ruru’s relationship issues had already become a hot topic online following accusations, emotional fallout and breakup rumours post-show, Akanksha’s involvement further added to the chaos after viewers linked her to the fallout between the two.

Several clips and pictures from the party went viral, with fans dissecting body language, who avoided whom, and who partied with whom. The gathering soon turned into a “katghara” for the contestants online, as social media users reignited discussions around betrayal, loyalty and the complicated love triangle that dominated Splitsvilla 16 headlines throughout the season.

If you have not yet watched Splitsvilla 16 episodes, then you can stream it on Jio Hotstar.