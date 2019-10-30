Mouni Roy's magnificent lehengas are the perfect inspo this wedding season

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy's Instagram feed is a visual treat. The Bong babe is best known for her ethnic avatars, and with back to back festive ocassions, Mouni has been nothing but an ethnic goddess.
The Gold actress took to her social media to post a series of pictures clad in different lehengas. One is a grey ensemble with colourful detailing, while the other is a navy blue number.
On work front, Mouni is a newbie in Bollywood and has done a handful of flicks so far. Dhe deubuted with Akshay Kumar's Gold, and her recent stint was opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China.
Mouni ventured into the world of acting playing Krishna Tulsi in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" in 2007. She was later seen in shows like "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev", "Naagin", "Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq"
"I don't think anybody can have a gameplan. Not just here, but in any industry. You can plan but you can never plan what can happen to you. I didn't have a gameplan. I just want to do good work and I live in the present. I would give my 200 percent in what I am doing," she told IANS.
