Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Divorce Reason: Did Naagin Actress End 4-Year Marriage Over Husband's Alleged Cheating & Misuse Of Her Money?

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Divorce Reason |

Actress Mouni Roy has reportedly divorced her husband Suraj Nambiar. Reports suggest that the alleged reason behind the divorce is cheating. Speculation about their current relationship status began after the two unfollowed each other on social media and also removed their wedding photos.

As per sources quoted by ABP's Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are reportedly divorced. The report claims that Suraj allegedly cheated on Mouni in an attempt to gain fame. The source also alleged that Suraj used Mouni’s money for personal benefit.

However, Mouni and Suraj are now reportedly divorced, bringing an end to their four-year-long marriage. The two are said to have been living separately for quite some time. Neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has officially confirmed the divorce or responded to the cheating allegations so far.

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in Goa that included both Malayali and Bengali traditions. The couple reportedly began dating around 2019, although they kept their relationship mostly private before officially tying the knot after several years together. Since their marriage, Mouni and Suraj have often shared glimpses of their life and travels on social media, becoming one of the popular celebrity couples in India. They did not have any children together.

Who Is Suraj Nambiar?

Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based businessman, investment banker, and entrepreneur who gained widespread attention after marrying actress Mouni Roy in January 2022. Originally from Bengaluru, Suraj comes from a well-established family and has built his career in the finance and investment sector in the UAE. Unlike Mouni, he has stayed away from the entertainment industry and is known for his work in banking, capital markets, and business investments. Reports suggest that he earns through investment banking, financial consultancy, and multiple business ventures based in Dubai.