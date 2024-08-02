Mothers’ Instinct Film Review: Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain Shine In Dark Exploration Of Friendship & Tragedy |

Title: Mothers’ Instinct

Director: Benoit Delhomme

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Josh Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie, Patrick O’Connell, Baylen D. Bielitz, Caroline Lagerfelt

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3.5 stars

This dark and intense domestic thriller delves into how a tragic accident shatters the close friendship between next-door neighbours. It combines the eerie suspense reminiscent of Hitchcock with the tension of mid-20th century suburban America. Directed and shot by Benoît Delhomme, the film is a remake of the 2018 Belgian movie - Duelles, by Olivier Masset-Depasse, based on a novel by Barbara Abel.

The film opens in the JFK era, depicting a serene suburban life where Celine (Hathaway) and Alice (Chastain) are best friends and neighbours. Their lives revolve around their young sons, and the idyllic setting is punctuated by pastel colours and vintage-inspired costumes. However, the tranquillity is shattered when one of the boys dies in a tragic accident. This event sets off a psychological battle between the two women, blurring the lines between grief, guilt and madness.

One of the film's strengths is the performances of its leading ladies. Hathaway brings a dark intensity to her portrayal of Celine, while Chastain's Alice is characterized by a poised composure. Their dynamic is compelling, with Chastain unexpectedly taking on the more frantic role, while Hathaway maintains a mysterious demeanour. This role reversal keeps the audience guessing about each character's true intentions and mental state.

Delhomme’s dual role as director and cinematographer brings a visually sumptuous quality to the film. The suburban landscape is depicted with meticulous detail, from the claustrophobic interiors to the perfectly manicured lawns. The visual style complements the film’s period setting, creating a sense of entrapment and domestic suffocation.

However, the film has its shortcomings, its tone is inconsistent, oscillating between melodrama and psychological thriller without fully committing to either. This lack of tonal cohesion undermines the narrative, making it difficult for the audience to fully immerse themselves in the story. The script, written by Sarah Conradt, struggles to provide a deep psychological exploration of its characters, often resorting to clichés and predictable plot twists.

The film's approach to its themes is another point of contention. While it attempts to critique mid-20th-century patriarchy and the stifling nature of suburban life, it often falls short. The narrative sometimes feels like a superficial pop-up book version of feminist literature, more concerned with aesthetics than substance. The final twist, which aims to shock, instead comes off as contrived and unconvincing.

Despite these shortcomings, the film has moments of brilliance. The tension between Celine and Alice is palpable, and the ambiguity of their relationship keeps the audience engaged. The husbands, played by Josh Charles and Anders Danielsen Lie, are relegated to the background, highlighting the film’s focus on its female leads. Charles stands out with his portrayal of a distraught, isolated husband, adding depth to the secondary characters.

Overall, while the film is visually captivating and intense, its unique and distinctive qualities make it memorable in its own ways.