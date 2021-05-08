Mother's Day 2021: 7 popular songs to dedicate to your mom

Mother's Day is a celebration of the mother of the family. It is the celebration of motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.

A mother is a child's first friend and she deserves a day of pampering and delight. Maybe we can't go out on the street and paint the town red with Ma due to the pandemic but we can certainly celebrate with some jolly good tunes.

Songs to dedicate to Mom on her day:

1. Mom by Meghan Trainor

This song is peppy and has got lovely fun lyrics that your mom will definitely enjoy listening to.