Mother's Day 2021: 7 popular songs to dedicate to your mom

Mother's Day is a celebration of the mother of the family. It is the celebration of motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.
A mother is a child's first friend and she deserves a day of pampering and delight. Maybe we can't go out on the street and paint the town red with Ma due to the pandemic but we can certainly celebrate with some jolly good tunes.
Songs to dedicate to Mom on her day:
1. Mom by Meghan Trainor
This song is peppy and has got lovely fun lyrics that your mom will definitely enjoy listening to.
2. My love, my life from the movie Mamma Mia! Here we go again
This song is emotional and soothing and it speaks about the bond shared by a mother and daughter.
3. My Girl by The Temptations
Take Mom by the hand and dance to this beautiful number and show her that she's your No.1 Girl.
4. The Best Day by Taylor Swift
This song is one of Taylor Swift's sweetest songs and it's dedicated to her mom. The lyrics are innocent and kind. I'm sure Taylor wouldn't mind if we dedicate it to our mom today.
5. Maa from the movie Taare Zameen Par
This song is deeply emotional and puts into words how you feel when Mama is not around you.
6. Mother by Kacey Musgraves
This song is just so pure and your mom will be so happy to listen to it and I'm sure you and mom will share a heartfelt hug after listening to it.
7. A Song for Mama by Boyz II Men
This is truly a sweet song and it is a Thank you note to Mama.
