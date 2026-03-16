'Most Unhinged Person': Fans REACT To Hudson Williams' Bold 'S*x' Tease For Heated Rivalry 2 At Oscars 2026 – VIDEO

Hudson Williams' One-Word Tease For Heated Rivalry S2 Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

The Canadian-produced queer hockey romance Heated Rivalry, starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, premiered in India on February 20. Released in 2025, the show has since gained a devoted fan following and with filming for season 2 set to begin this summer and a reported 2027 release planned, Hudson, known for his "unhinged" persona among fans, attended the 2026 Oscars at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, where he was asked what fans could expect from the upcoming season.

Hudson Williams' One-Word Tease For Heated Rivalry S2 Goes Viral

On the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards, Hudson, who looked sleek in an all-black Balenciaga suit and is also one of the brand's newest ambassadors, was asked what fans can expect from the second season of Heated Rivalry. He had just one word to say- "Sex". The brief comment quickly caught attention online and sparked debate. While many fans expressed excitement, Hudson and Connor's chemistry in the first season was widely loved.

Check it out:

Fans React

A user commented, "He is so unreal i will cry. He cant even keep his unhinged mind in pocket even for the Oscars!!! No one can make me hate this man. Never change Hudson Williams!!" Another wrote, "He surely knows his audience."

A third user said, "He's so serious and not at the same time!" Another comment read, "He is the most unhinged person I have ever seen!! Never changed Hudson!!"

Where To Watch Heated Rivalry In India?

Heated Rivalry is now available to watch on Lionsgate Play.

About Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry is directed by Jacob Tierney for Crave and is based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series, specifically the second book released in 2019.

The first season ended with Shane’s parents finding out about his sexuality and his relationship with Ilya after his father saw them kissing at the cottage, leaving him shocked as he was previously unaware that his son was gay.

After Ilya called himself Shane’s boyfriend for the first time, the two drove back to the cottage together, embracing their relationship openly as a couple.