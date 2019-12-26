More than just friends? Malaika Arora's son Arhaan introduces girlfriend Chanel on Christmas

Malaika Arora ringed in Christmas 2019 with her son Arhaan Khan, beau Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita, who gathered at their parents’ house for a family dinner. However, on this auspicious occasion Arhaan decided to bring a plus one.

For those uninitiated, introducing your partner to your family on Christmas Eve is a typical tradition among those who follow the festivities. If Arhaan did the same, it certainly means the young lad and his girl are more than just friends. And above all, Malaika seems to approve of the pair.