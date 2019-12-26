More than just friends? Malaika Arora's son Arhaan introduces girlfriend Chanel on Christmas

Malaika Arora ringed in Christmas 2019 with her son Arhaan Khan, beau Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita, who gathered at their parents’ house for a family dinner. However, on this auspicious occasion Arhaan decided to bring a plus one.
For those uninitiated, introducing your partner to your family on Christmas Eve is a typical tradition among those who follow the festivities. If Arhaan did the same, it certainly means the young lad and his girl are more than just friends. And above all, Malaika seems to approve of the pair.
Arhaan Khan’s girlfriend is none other than Marc Robinson and Waluscha De Sousa's first born Chanel Robinson. Waluscha made her debut in Shah Rukh Khan's 2016 film Fan, whereas Marc is a beauty pageant director and a grooming expert.
Arhaan and Chanel have been spotted on several occasions, and the Christmas dinner seals the deal from the elders as well.
Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002. The couple called it quits in 2016 citing compatibility issues. That being said, they leave no stone unturned to co-parent their only son.
