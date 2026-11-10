Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nayanthara's Tamil Film Maintains Steady Hold, Mints ₹5.15 Crore

Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Day 4 | Instagram

Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C, witnessed a rise in its box-office collections on Monday, November 9. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film has maintained a steady run at the ticket windows.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the fantasy comedy drama earned a net collection of Rs 5.15 crore across 1,733 shows on Day 4, registering a 12% increase compared to Day 3’s Rs 4.60 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 4.95 crore from 1,523 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 20 lakh across 210 shows. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 14.08 crore, while its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 16.30 crore.

The first instalment of Mookuthi Amman was released in 2020 and received a positive response. In the sequel, Nayanthara reprises her role as the titular goddess. The film hit theatres on November 6, 2026, and has been drawing audiences despite the mixed word of mouth.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Budget

While the makers have not officially disclosed the film’s budget, reports suggest that Mookuthi Amman 2 was made at an estimated cost of Rs 90-100 crore. Against this reported budget, its current India net collection is still modest. The film has a considerable distance to cover before it can recover its reported production cost.

Nayanthara Latest Films

This year, Nayanthara has appeared in five films, including Mookuthi Amman 2. Her first release of 2026, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, emerged as a superhit, while Patriot, Toxic and Hi failed to make a significant impact at the box office. It now remains to be seen what box-office verdict Mookuthi Amman 2 receives and whether it can turn things around for the actress.