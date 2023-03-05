Monica Chaudhary reveals, 'I gave five rounds of audition and had to lose 20 kgs in six months for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Monica Chaudhary |

Monica Chaudhary is making her film acting debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM). It will hit screens on March 8. The Free Press Journal met the actress for an exclusive chat.

The actress has been a part of web shows like Salt City and Apharan previously. Opening up about her journey so far, Monica recalls, “Before the web shows, I did theatre in Delhi for five years. I performed numerous stage performances all across the country with that group and a lot of street plays. Finally, after being spotted in Delhi by a casting director, he asked me to test for Apharan and I got the part after which I came to Mumbai.”

When asked how she bagged her debut film TJMM, she reveals, “I met casting director Vicky Sidana after the success of Apharan because he had seen my work in that show and asked to meet me. He told me at that point that he would definitely make a film with me. After two years, he came to me with this role in TJMM and I gave around five rounds of audition for the film. There was also a meeting with Luv sir followed by the final screen test. After all these, I finally signed the film.”

When asked about her role in the film, Monica shares, “It’s a key part and I prepped a lot for it. Because for my previous show I gained 20 kilos for the character and I had to lose all that weight for this role in six months as it happened immediately after Salt City.”

The actress is all praise for co-star Ranbir. “I’m such a huge fan of his work and all of a sudden he is my co-actor. I didn’t know how to behave or act but honestly once I was on set this question didn’t even come to my mind. Because I never felt I’m a newcomer or outsider and they are already stars. Of course, I had that respect that they are my seniors but it was so comfortable,” she avers.

She then talks about the kind of acceptance she is looking forward to from filmmakers. “As a newcomer, it can be a little difficult to gain a large audience. Right now, I’m hoping and praying that the masses notice and recognise me. From the makers’ point of view, I just want to showcase my craft and talent so they can trust me enough to cast me for more projects. I would love to work with good directors and good scripts,” she concludes.