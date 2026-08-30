Mom-To-Be Samantha Reacts To Fan Suggesting 'Samraj' Name For Her & Raj Nidimoru's Baby

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying her pregnancy journey and regularly giving fans glimpses of this new phase of her life. On Sunday (August 30), she shared a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow.

Among the comments on her post was a rather creative baby-name suggestion from a fan. The netizen suggested ‘Samaira’ for a girl and ‘Samaraj’ for a boy, combining Samantha and her husband Raj Nidimoru’s names.

The suggestion caught Samantha’s attention, and her response had a playful twist.

Commenting on Samantha’s post, the fan wrote, “How about Samaira (Girl) or Samaraj (Boy)? Perfect mix of Sam & Raj! Take care, Samantha garu!"

Samantha responded with a humorous remark, writing, “SAMRAJ. A tad full of ourselves, don’t you think?", along with a laughing emoji.

The actress also shared another glimpse of her pregnancy journey on Instagram story. In a mirror selfie, Samantha proudly showed off her pregnancy glow and added, “I’d like to keep the skin and hair, please."

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. The actress is currently on maternity leave and has previously spoken about her excitement about embracing motherhood.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Samantha revealed that becoming a mother is something she has wanted for a long time. She said, “It’s definitely new and exciting. But I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now. I’ve always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I’ll be giving this my all."

Despite being on a break from her professional commitments, Samantha has continued to maintain an active lifestyle during her pregnancy. The actress has shared pictures and videos from her workout sessions on social media.

In one such post, she explained how her approach to fitness has changed during this phase. Samantha wrote, “Training looks a little different these days. Less about pushing harder. More about listening better."

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s relationship

Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. Before her marriage to Raj, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple separated and divorced in 2021.