Mohanlal's Body Double Admits Sharing Jailer 2 Photos Was 'Mistake,' Clarifies Climax Scene Controversy: 'My Face Was Never Shown'

Mohanlal's Body Double Clarifies Climax Scenes Amid Backlash | Photo Via Instagram

Mohanlal’s body double, Jobi Kodakara, has clarified his limited involvement in Jailer 2 after facing backlash for sharing photos from the film on its release day. His social media posts sparked speculation among viewers about his role in the climax and whether a body double had been used for scenes featuring the Malayalam superstar. Jobi later admitted that sharing the pictures was a "mistake."

Mohanlal's Body Double Clarifies Climax Scenes Amid Backlash

In an interview with the YouTube channel Jango Space, Jobi explained that his contribution to the film was restricted to a couple of brief shots in the airport sequence towards the end. He stressed that his face does not appear anywhere in the film and that only one or two shots featuring him were retained in the final cut.

According to Jobi, these shots included close-ups of someone changing gears while driving and pressing the accelerator. He firmly denied claims that his face was used in the climax.

'My Face Was Not Shown'

"To be honest, only one or two shots featuring me have been used in the film. Only parts of my hands and legs are visible. These appear in the airport scene during the climax. My face has not been shown anywhere in the film. The face that people claim was used in the climax is not mine. I am certain about that,” he said.

Mohanlal's Body Double Admits 'Mistake' After Jailer 2 Photos Spark Controversy

Jobi further explained that his excitement about being part of Rajinikanth’s film prompted him to share the photographs on social media. He revealed that the production manager had specifically instructed him not to post the pictures before the film’s release. However, after Jailer 2 arrived in theatres, he uploaded them, hoping that audiences would learn about his contribution to the project.

Realising that the post had sparked controversy, Jobi later deleted the photographs and acknowledged that sharing them had been a mistake.