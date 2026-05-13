Mohan Kapur Says He Didn't Understand Hype Around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: 'Why Was Everyone Praising It So Much?'

Veteran actor Mohan Kapur shared his thoughts on the massive success of Dhurandhar and admitted that he does not fully understand the overwhelming praise the film has received from audiences. Despite the spy thriller becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest box office blockbusters, the actor said he was not personally convinced by the film’s narrative.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and others. The first installment released in December 2025 and went on to become a huge commercial success. Its sequel, released on March 19, 2026, has continued the momentum at the box office.

While the films have shattered multiple records globally, Mohan Kapur revealed that he was surprised by the level of appreciation the franchise received. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actor recalled watching the movie alone in a theatre before the sequel’s release.

"I watched the film alone in a theatre two weeks before the second part came out. It was the first time I had ever watched a film alone, and when I left the theatre, I honestly couldn’t understand why everyone was praising it so much. I just didn’t get it," he said.

Interestingly, while questioning the hype around the film, Mohan also praised certain aspects of its storytelling and writing.

“Dhurandhar is a phenomenal film. It’s very intelligent storytelling, which is why it has received both criticism and applause. It’s cleverly written. Now, has the film claimed to be the truth? No. It’s a story. They’ve taken real instances and woven a very clever plot around them to make you think, ‘Oh my God!’ But it’s not real. From the very first frame, the moment you see R Madhavan, you know the premise is wrong because the character they are depicting or implying was never there,” he added.

The Dhurandhar franchise revolves around an Indian spy named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, who is sent to Lyari in Pakistan to eliminate a terror network. The first film featured Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. The sequel retained most of the cast except Akshaye Khanna.

At the box office, the first installment reportedly earned over Rs 1,307 crore worldwide, while the second part has already crossed Rs 1,790 crore globally and is still running in theatres.

Meanwhile, producer Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios recently hinted that there could be more surprises related to the franchise. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.”