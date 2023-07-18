Modern Family Star Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Divorce After 7 Years Of Marriage |

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello have separated after seven years of marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the duo said in a statement.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara wed in 2015. Last year, the 'Justice League' star opened up about how he got a "head-start" on having an encounter with Vergara. At 'The Jess Cagle Show' podcast, Manganiello revealed how he succeeded to make the 'Modern Family' star Vergara, fall for him.

The 'Spider Man' actor spilled the beans on the podcast, saying that he first laid his eyes on Vergara at the MTV Music Awards show, in 2010. However, it was after four years at the White House Correspondents Dinner that they had a proper conversation for the first time.

Back then, although Vergara was engaged to a businessman Nick Loeb, Manganiello did not waver from introducing himself to the actor.

Manganiello admitted that it was Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was Vergara's co-star in 'Modern Family' "brought her over" to him.

"Jesse Tyler Ferguson brought her over to me and made her say 'Hi' to me or something. I was like, 'Hi... how's it going? Like your fiance’s over there, what are you doing right now?'" recalled the actor.

Soon after Vergara and Loeb parted ways, much to the luck of Manganiello. Taking a trip down memory lane, Manganiello revealed that once Cagle was about to share the news of Vergara and Loeb's break-up in public, and sent an email to Manganiello which had a half-completed message, that read, "We're about to..."

"And that's what I needed. I had a head start," shared Manganiello.

Further, Manganiello said that he flew to New Orleans where Vergara was shooting for 'Modern Family' to take her out on her first date.

