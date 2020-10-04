Sofia Vergara is Forbes' highest paid actress of 2020

Sofia Vergara of Modern Family fame has bagged the top spot of Forbes' annual list of the highest paid actresses.

While Vergara has topped the list with $43 million, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie secured the second position ($35 million) and Gal Gadot ($31 million) stood third, reports forbes.com.

Most movie theatres have been shut since late March due to the pandemic.

It is said that many movie stars earn large bonuses based on box office performance, and the lack of new theatrical releases has made room at the top of the pay scale for TV stars like Vergara, "Grey's Anatomy" actress Ellen Pompeo (No. 8; $19 million) and "The Handmaid's Tale" actress Elisabeth Moss (No. 9; $16 million).

Another TV star, Viola Davis (No. 10; $15.5 million) made it to the list for the first time with lead roles in "How to Get Away with Murder" and the upcoming Netflix film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

No Indian actress made it to the list.