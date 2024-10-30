Mithya - The Darker Chapter Review: Huma Qureshi-Starrer's Plot Unfurls Too Easily Leaving Few Questions Hanging

Title: Mithya: The Darker Chapter

Director: Kapil Sharma

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Naveen Kasturia, Avantika Dassani, Rajit Kapoor, Krishna Singh Bisht, Samir Soni, Indraneil Sengupta

Where: Streaming on Zee5

Rating: 3 stars

This season picks up the intricate threads left dangling in the first season and transforms into a crime thriller that sheds the chill of its predecessor, adding a touch of warmth. This season wastes no time plunging into scandal with Juhi Adhikari (Huma Qureshi), a professor and an established author accused of plagiarizing an unpublished writer’s manuscript, triggering a tragic fallout. This opening gambit is enough to hook even the most jaded viewer.

Juhi’s dubious choices unravel a tapestry of deceit, tangled relationships, and a heart-wrenching family dynamic. At the story's core is the fractured relationship between Anand Tyagi (Rajit Kapur) and his daughters—one legitimate, Juhi, and the other, Rhea (Avantika Dassani), who lives in the shadows. Rhea, the neglected daughter, craves her father’s affection, while Juhi is the centre of his universe. Anand, tormented by the impending scandal, finds himself in a painful loop of guilt and protective love longs to shield Juhi. The lengths they go to preserve each other’s dignity are as devastating as they are engrossing.

Unlike the first season, this installment- is packed with enough murder, kidnapping, blackmail, and dark secrets to rival the densest noir. And yet, for all its ambition, the narrative occasionally falls victim to its convenience. The plot points unfurl almost too easily, leaving a few questions hanging. How, for instance, did Amit Chaudhari (Naveen Kasturia), the wronged writer, meet Rhea? These gaps, while intriguing, give the impression of a story edited too tightly, with some edges sacrificed to maintain pace.

The performances are undoubtedly the series' strength. Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani embrace their roles with an intensity that makes even their more questionable actions feel grounded. Rajit Kapur brings a gravitas that amplifies the family’s tragic undertones, while Krishna Singh Bisht’s Ronnie, Rhea’s loyal partner-in-crime, is steadfast in his unnerving devotion. Kasturia, as the aggrieved author, shines in his fleeting yet pivotal appearances, capturing both the ache of betrayal and the thrill of revenge. Though his character often seems conflicted, juggling his attempts to win over Rhea and Juhi, he delivers a fiercely compelling performance.

Raghav Ramadoss’s cinematography enhances the story’s brooding atmosphere, deftly capturing the creeping dread lurking in sunlit rooms as easily as in the night’s shadows. Editor Abhijit Deshpande ensures the narrative flows seamlessly, even if the occasional rushed scenes suggest some brutal trims.

With a line like “The shooter is just a pawn; the killer is the one who provides the gun,” the series revels in its psychological depths, daring viewers to question morality in a web where everyone’s a sinner. And though this season provides a more satisfying experience than the last, it ends on a tantalizing cliffhanger, hinting at darker secrets yet to be exposed in Season 3.