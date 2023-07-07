Mithun Chakraborty's Mother Santirani Chakraborty Dies In Mumbai

Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani Devi passed away in Mumbai on Thursday (July 6). According to several media reports, she was suffering from geriatric issues for quite some time.

However, the exact cause of her death is not known yet.

The news of Shantirani Devi's demise was shared on Twitter by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. Mithun's son Namashi also confirmed the news while speaking to a news portal. "Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us," he reportedly said.

Kunal Ghosh wrote on Twitter, "Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother. May Mithunda and her family bear this deep grief."

Mithun Chakraborty's father, Basantakumar Chakraborty, had passed away in 2020 due to kidney failure at the age of 95.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mithun Chakraborty is currently busy with the shooting of Dance Bangla Dance. The reality show, which is airing its 12th season, has proved to be a huge hit.