 Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My Presence Was Eating Up Hers'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My Presence Was Eating Up Hers'

Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My Presence Was Eating Up Hers'

Mita Vashisht revealed that Aishwarya and her did not interact between shoot and scene since they both come from different world

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Actress Mita Vasisht’s musical-romantic drama Taal completed 25 years last week. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. It is co-written, edited, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai.

Recently, the actress talked about how her scenes were reshot in the film and Subhas revealed that she made Aishwarya Rai nervous. Speaking to Zoom, she revealed, “She (Aishwarya) was a simple girl. This much is true that in Taal we had to reshoot some scenes, which were with Aishwarya and me, in which both of us were in the same frame. Initially, I thought that maybe some of the acting was not done properly in my scene, so I asked them why we were reshooting. What's the problem?”

FPJ Shorts
'Humans Trying To Become God': Rashami Desai REACTS To Shocking Video Of Hindu Girl Being Attacked & Thrown In Pond In Bangladesh
'Humans Trying To Become God': Rashami Desai REACTS To Shocking Video Of Hindu Girl Being Attacked & Thrown In Pond In Bangladesh
56% Of Fortune 500 Companies View Artificial Intelligence As A 'Risk Factor'
56% Of Fortune 500 Companies View Artificial Intelligence As A 'Risk Factor'
Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My Presence Was Eating Up Hers'
Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My Presence Was Eating Up Hers'
'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip' (PHOTOS)
'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip' (PHOTOS)

She added, “At first, Mr Ghai didn't say anything. Then he said, 'What can I say, your presence is so strong that my Miss World gets nervous and I cannot keep both of you together in one frame. You have a very strong presence, your camera presence is too strong and so I cannot have both of you in the same frame because your presence Is eating up her presence, you know so that.' So we reshot some of those. Like I always say, every day is a learning experience.”

She spoke about sharing the screen space with her and revealed that the two did not interact between shoot and scene since they both come from different world. While Aishwarya came after winning the Miss World crown in acting, on the other hand, she was a world of hard training for acting.

Talking about her experience with her, she said, “She was new at that time. Her Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam had not been released yet. Of course, everybody knew her. Her beauty was much appreciated and discussed. But she had not become such a big star. She knew that Taal was going to be a big film for her.”

Read Also
25 Years Of Taal: Anil Kapoor Reveals He Shot Ramta Jogi Without Rehearsal After Farah Khan Stepped...
article-image

On the work front, Mita will be next seen in the film Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia. The film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Humans Trying To Become God': Rashami Desai REACTS To Shocking Video Of Hindu Girl Being Attacked &...

'Humans Trying To Become God': Rashami Desai REACTS To Shocking Video Of Hindu Girl Being Attacked &...

Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My...

Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My...

'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip'...

'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip'...

VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Lexus Car Worth ₹2.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets

VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Lexus Car Worth ₹2.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets

Terror Tuesday Extreme OTT Release Date: All About Cast, Plot & Where To Watch

Terror Tuesday Extreme OTT Release Date: All About Cast, Plot & Where To Watch