Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My Presence Was Eating Up Hers'

Actress Mita Vasisht’s musical-romantic drama Taal completed 25 years last week. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. It is co-written, edited, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai.

Recently, the actress talked about how her scenes were reshot in the film and Subhas revealed that she made Aishwarya Rai nervous. Speaking to Zoom, she revealed, “She (Aishwarya) was a simple girl. This much is true that in Taal we had to reshoot some scenes, which were with Aishwarya and me, in which both of us were in the same frame. Initially, I thought that maybe some of the acting was not done properly in my scene, so I asked them why we were reshooting. What's the problem?”

She added, “At first, Mr Ghai didn't say anything. Then he said, 'What can I say, your presence is so strong that my Miss World gets nervous and I cannot keep both of you together in one frame. You have a very strong presence, your camera presence is too strong and so I cannot have both of you in the same frame because your presence Is eating up her presence, you know so that.' So we reshot some of those. Like I always say, every day is a learning experience.”

She spoke about sharing the screen space with her and revealed that the two did not interact between shoot and scene since they both come from different world. While Aishwarya came after winning the Miss World crown in acting, on the other hand, she was a world of hard training for acting.

Talking about her experience with her, she said, “She was new at that time. Her Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam had not been released yet. Of course, everybody knew her. Her beauty was much appreciated and discussed. But she had not become such a big star. She knew that Taal was going to be a big film for her.”

On the work front, Mita will be next seen in the film Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia. The film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role.