Mirzapur OTT Release: Everything To Know About Streaming Details, Plot Summary, Cast, Production & More | X

Mirzapur is a gangster drama film which is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film was theatrically released on September 4, 2026, and received largely positive reviews from critics. It is the 8th highest-grossing Indian film and 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan, among others. Let's take a look at streaming details, plot summary and more about the film.

Mirzapur OTT streaming details

Mirzapur is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the intriguing poster of the film on X and wrote, "Bhaukaal aa chuka hai 🔥#MirzapurTheMovieOnPrime, Watch Now https://bit.ly/MirzapurTheMovieOnPrime." The film acts as an interquel set during the first season of the Amazon Prime Video television series Mirzapur.

What is the film about?

Mirzapur film is set in 2018 during the events of Season 1 (between episodes 6 and 7) as an interquel (a story that happens in the middle of an existing timeline). It revolves around Akhandanand known as Kaleen Bhaiya, who rules the criminal underworld of Mirzapur with an iron fist. While he mostly relies on Bablu and Guddu Pandit, who carry out illegal activities for him, he feels his son Munna is useless. Meanwhile, Munna tries to prove his worth as the heir. What happens when the battle for Mirzapur's throne escalates?

Cast and production

The film features Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Govind Pandit, Divyenndu as Phoolchand Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar as Vinay, Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav, Sushant Singh as Bhairav Singh Karnawat, Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Swaragini, Shaji Choudhary as Maqbool Khan and Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, among others. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios.