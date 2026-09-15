Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 11: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's Film Crosses ₹270 Crore Worldwide Despite 58% Drop

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 11 | Photo Via YouTube

Mirzapur The Movie, which brings the cult-favourite franchise from the small screen to cinemas, continues its strong run at the box office. Released in theatres on September 4, the film has benefited significantly from the massive popularity of the Prime Video series and its established fan base.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie collected an estimated net Rs 5.50 crore in India on Day 11 across 7,014 shows. The film witnessed a significant 58.5% drop compared with its Day 10 collection of Rs 13.25 crore. Despite the sharp decline, the film has maintained a strong overall run and has now recorded total India gross collections of approximately Rs 226.64 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 190.20 crore.

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. On Day 11, it collected an estimated Rs 1 crore, taking its total overseas gross collection to around Rs 47 crore. With this, Mirzapur The Movie has reached an impressive worldwide gross of approximately Rs 273.64 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

While the makers have not officially disclosed the film’s budget, reports suggest that Mirzapur The Movie was made at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore. Against that reported budget, its current worldwide collection indicates a strong theatrical performance

Mirzapur: The Movie Cast

The movie features several popular characters from the Mirzapur universe. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand ‘Kaleen’, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. The film also features characters whose stories had ended later in the series, including Munna Tripathi and Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

The ensemble cast includes Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing. Still, fans of the series are likely to have a good time. And don't leave immediately after the credits. Some of the film's best moments come in the post-credit scene, so stay seated till the very end."